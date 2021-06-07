Dayton Police to conduct drills in UD student neighborhood Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police will conduct drills in a UD student neighborhood Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a release from the University of Dayton, police will conduct training at 43 and 47 Woodland Avenue in the north student neighborhood June 8-9.

People near the area may see public safety vehicles, uniformed police officers, cordoned off houses, actors portraying injured victims (complete with makeup), and hear training weapons.

UD said that anyone in the area during this time should be aware that the activity is part of a scheduled exercise.

