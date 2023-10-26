DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ten months after her disappearance, investigators are still searching for missing Dayton woman Cierra Chapman.

Cierra Chapman was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood on December 27, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m. She and her ex-boyfriend had allegedly been exchanging personal items.

Chapman’s family reported her missing on Dec. 29. Her sister, Latisha Lofton, told 2 NEWS she knew something was wrong after going days without hearing from her.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Chapman’s silver 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV was found in Middletown. Police had reported that there was no reason for her to be in that area, and they did not find any evidence in the car.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Chapman or information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or by clicking here.