DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still looking for information after a man was found dead from a suspected hit-and-run.

Richard Hunt, 53, was reported missing on October 25, 2021 and later found dead in a tree line in the 4600 block of Free Pike on December 7.

Dayton Police Department Sergeant Cairns said an autopsy confirmed Hunt was most likely hit by a vehicle sometime in October. Detectives believe the vehicle fled the scene and never reported the accident.

Cairns said police are still looking for information on the incident, no matter how small. If you have any information, call Dayton police at (937) 333-1108 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.