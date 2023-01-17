DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police addressed a rash of violence over the weekend of January 14.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department detailed six incidents of violence and asked the community for any information about them.

The first incident police discussed occurred on Danner Avenue at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department reported that an altercation took place between a boyfriend and a girlfriend which resulted in the boyfriend being stabbed once in the chest. He reportedly ran outside of the home and died of his injuries.

Johns said the girlfriend claimed she stabbed him in self-defense. She was arrested that morning but has since been released.

Police were at the residence around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 as the man was allegedly threatening suicide.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the man as 27-year-old Lawrence Bell of Dayton.

The second incident occurred at 3528 W. Third St. on Saturday, Jan. 14 around 1 a.m. A man was reportedly at the address to meet someone when he was shot several times.

An Uber driver reported finding his body around 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.

Police have not yet identified the suspect but described him as an adult Black male wearing a hoodie.

The victim was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner as 34-year-old Marc Giles-Sims of Dayton.

The third incident occurred in the Oregon District, specifically at 418 E. Fifth St., on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:30 a.m.

Johns reported that the suspect left a bar in the Oregon District to go to a food truck at Fifth Street and Pine Street. Surveillance video showed the man going in front of people in line at the food truck. People in line said something to him and he left.

A short time after, the man returned with a handgun, believed to be a Glock 9mm with a laser sight, and fired six shots, shooting one person in the leg.

Surveillance video and people who run some of the bars in the Oregon District were able to identify him as Tyshaun Wilson. Johns said he was driving a 2014 Buick Lacrosse that was either gold or tan in color.

Police have not been able to locate him and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The fourth incident occurred at 144 Dover St. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:05 p.m.

Johns reported that a man was on house arrest for weapons charges when he got into a disagreement with a man in a black car down the street. Video surveillance shows the car drive by the victim and someone then shooting him in the lower chest/abdomen.

The victim is expected to survive, said Johns.

Reports of the fifth incident came in at 2146 Ravenwood Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 1:56 a.m. Two men were in a vehicle when police said a man approached them and shot into the vehicle.

One victim is said to be stable, however, the other was shot in the head and is in critical condition. They are both at Miami Valley Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The final incident of the weekend Johns spoke on occurred at 1701 W. Grand Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2:44 p.m.

Johns reported that two men got into an argument and shot at each other. Both men were struck by gunfire but are expected to be OK.

Johns asked that anyone with any information about these incidents call CrimeStoppers at 222-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.