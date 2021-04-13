Dayton Police shutdown parts of Demphle Ave., Nassau St. for ongoing investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have shutdown parts of Demphle Avenue and Nassau Street due to an ongoing police investigation late Tuesday night.

Officers have closed off Demphle Avenue from Dover Street to St. Paul Avenue. They’ve also closed off Nassau Street from Harper Street to Wyoming Street to both. Both areas are closed to foot and vehicle traffic.

The department said in a tweet that they “are asking people to avoid the area for their safety.”

