Dayton Police send bomb squad to investigate alleged explosion at Union home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police sent the bomb squad to investigate an alleged explosion at a home on Warner Drive in Union early Tuesday evening.

In a call to dispatch, a neighbor reported that a muffled explosion could be heard from inside the house next door. After that, smoke poured out but quickly stopped. The caller told authorities that he had not seen smoke for a few minutes.

Montgomery County dispatch said that they were told it was a fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS