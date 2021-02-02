Dayton Police send bomb squad to investigate alleged explosion at Union home

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police sent the bomb squad to investigate an alleged explosion at a home on Warner Drive in Union early Tuesday evening.

In a call to dispatch, a neighbor reported that a muffled explosion could be heard from inside the house next door. After that, smoke poured out but quickly stopped. The caller told authorities that he had not seen smoke for a few minutes.

Montgomery County dispatch said that they were told it was a fire.

