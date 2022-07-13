DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police are reporting an increase in domestic violence incidents in the last several weeks.

The department said its officers are trained to identify any weapons on scene that could harm them, children or innocent bystanders first. But, with an increase in domestic violence calls over the last several weeks, they say de-escalating the incident takes everyone involved.

“Domestic violence calls are always high volatile situations for our officers, you never know what you’re going to get into when you’re approaching a domestic violence call,” said Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey.

One of the most dangerous calls officers respond to are domestic violence incidents. Emotions run high during the situation and officers must secure the scene as quickly and safely as possible. Dayton police said on average, they will respond to a single domestic violence situation seven times before the victim reaches out for help.

“We will operate as if that’s the first time they’re going to the home, you may know that person and have interacted several times but we still have to abide by policy,” said Sgt. Bailey. “If we have the elements that meet the crime, we will make an arrest.”

All Dayton officers are required to undergo de-escalation training and techniques. YWCA of Dayton advises victims to have a safety plan ready, try to stay in open areas in public or at home and always have back up ready.

“If you send a text, in the middle of something and call with a code word that you already set up, they can call and ask for help at that moment, that’s a big part of safety planning,” said YWCA Dayton Rural Advocate Miranda Armstrong.

The YWCA of Dayton advises each victim to remove themselves from the situation first and if you’re not able to, then call for help. However, calling for help might seem impossible or possibly make things worse.

“It could be financial reasons that they don’t feel like they can leave but again we have help, we are here to help, we can get you back on your feet and really empower you to be amazing,” said Armstrong.

To contact Dayton’s Family Justice Center, call 937-333-1352. You can reach YWCA of Dayton at 937-222-7233.