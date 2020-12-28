Dayton Police seek person of interest in Dec. 11 homicide outside bar

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Homicide Detectives with the Dayton Police Department are asking for the publics help locating a person of interest in a recent homicide case.

Tyray Ward, 26, is being sought by authorities for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting of Austin Newell on Dec. 11. Ward is believed to be 6’2” and 300lbs. 

Police are asking anyone who knows where Ward is to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

