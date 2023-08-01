DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is on the run from police after he was charged with robbery and other crimes in a neighboring county, authorities said.

James Arthurs. (Dayton Police Department)

According to the Dayton Police Department, James Arthurs, 34, is wanted on multiple charges in Miami County, including two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Felony identity fraud and Misdemeanor Theft.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP (7867).