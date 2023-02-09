DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police are looking for help solving a cold case shooting from four years ago, authorities said.

On February 5, 2019, Dayton Police officers found Chancellor’s body in an alley behind the DJ’s Furniture on Main Street near East Hudson Avenue. He had been shot in the back.

“Detectives went to great lengths to try and find who was present at the time of the shooting, but the search for a suspect or another eyewitness came up empty-handed,” a release by the Dayton Police Department explained.

Today, detectives are still looking to find who may have killed Chancellor. Anyone with information should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or use the mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. According to the release, any tips that provide valuable information or lead to an arrest may receive a cash reward.