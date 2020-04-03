Closings
Dayton Police searching for 2 jewelry theft suspects

Jewelry theft suspects

Photo: Dayton Police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking the public for help identifying two jewelry store theft suspects.

We’re told the two suspects pictured worked together to steal jewelry from Old World Jewelry & Loan on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on March 31.

They left on foot after the crime. Both appear to be in their late 30s and stand about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. A Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

