DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking the public for help identifying two jewelry store theft suspects.
We’re told the two suspects pictured worked together to steal jewelry from Old World Jewelry & Loan on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on March 31.
They left on foot after the crime. Both appear to be in their late 30s and stand about 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. A Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton Police searching for 2 jewelry theft suspects
- How to support the Columbus Zoo during the pandemic
- $81.3M allocated to help Dayton public transportation systems during pandemic
- Lawmakers pressure administration to expand child care services
- Ohio bishops extend suspension of publicly celebrated masses