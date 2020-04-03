Dayton Police searching for 2 jewelry theft suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking the public for help identifying two jewelry store theft suspects.

We’re told the two suspects pictured worked together to steal jewelry from Old World Jewelry & Loan on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on March 31.

#HELPID – 2 suspects worked together to steal jewelry from Old World Jewelry & Loan on N. Main St., happened 3/31 around 11:30am. Suspects left on foot. Both appear to be in late 30s & 6' tall. Recognize them? Call 937-333-COPS or MV Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP with info pic.twitter.com/BOKyTT80ew — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 2, 2020

They left on foot after the crime. Both appear to be in their late 30s and stand about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. A Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.