DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are searching for two suspects they say may have robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to police, two men stole a car with two children inside from the Sunoco station on Wayne Avenue around 4:30 pm Wednesday. Shortly after the theft, police said, they crashed it into some bushes and fled on foot.

Police said they believe the same two men robbed a man at gunpoint on Clover Street around 7:15 pm Thursday night.

The two men appear to be in their teens or young adults. One is around 5’6” and the second is closer to 5’10”. Both men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces partially covered. One suspect was armed in the robbery.

If anyone recognizes the two men or knows anything about either of these crimes they are asked to call 937-333-COPS or #MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.