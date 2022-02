Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are searching for a missing child.

Police said 10-year-old Leland Johnson has been missing from Haberer Avenue since Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson is 4’3″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khakis, a green jacket and black shoes.

Dayton Police asks anyone who knows where Johnson is to call 911 immediately.