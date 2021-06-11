Dayton Police search for man who ran from fatal crash, leaving car behind

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are asking for help investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on June 9 at N. James H. McGee Boulevard and Hoover Avenue.

Police said at 12:04 a.m., Levi Long Jr., a 61-year-old male, was driving on N. James H. McGee Blvd. when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Hoover Ave. The driver of the second vehicle then fled the scene on foot, leaving his car behind. Police said Mr. Long died from his injuries.



Detectives are asking for help locating the driver who left the scene, who is described as a light-skinned black male around 6-feet tall, with a slim build, in his early 20s with braids or dreads that fall just below his ears. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Dayton Police ask anyone who may have information on this fatal crash to please call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. If calling Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.