DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Dayton Police Department rode a leg in a relay that runs from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dallas, Texas. Their portion of this event is dedicated to the late Detective Jorge DelRio.

This leg is part of the Midwestern Carry the Load Memorial Relay, a bicycle relay ride that began on May 7 in Minneapolis and will end on May 29 in Dallas. Altogether, the ride will cover a distance of 3,800 miles, DPD said.

DPD explained that Carry the Load is an organization dedicated to honoring and celebrating the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

DPD members began their leg at the Wright State University Police headquarters and biked 12.3 miles to the Dayton National Cemetery. After the ride, a short ceremony was held.

The DPD leg of the relay was dedicated specifically in honor of Detective Jorge DelRio, who was shot while on duty in November 2019. He died three days later.