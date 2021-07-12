Dayton Police respond to shooting at gas station on Free Pike

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-22-dayton-police-cruiser_227182

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were sent to the scene of a shooting on Free Pike Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in around 11:26 p.m. reporting two shots fired. Witnesses allege that a Black man exited a Shell gas station with a gun after the shots were fired.

Dispatch said that a person has since showed up at Grandview Hospital with unknown injuries, but could not confirm if it was the shooting victim.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

City of Centerville considering Community Entertainment District downtown

Rep. Carson calls for further investigation into UFO sightings

Dayton Burger Week offering $6 specialty burgers July 12-18

Ohio election security

Grocery industry preparing for possible price increase due to variety of factors

Dorothy Lane Market expert explains how it weighs price increases

More News