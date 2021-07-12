Dayton Police respond to shooting at gas station on Free Pike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were sent to the scene of a shooting on Free Pike Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in around 11:26 p.m. reporting two shots fired. Witnesses allege that a Black man exited a Shell gas station with a gun after the shots were fired.

Dispatch said that a person has since showed up at Grandview Hospital with unknown injuries, but could not confirm if it was the shooting victim.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.