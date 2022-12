Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police responded Wednesday to a report of a shooting.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were called out shortly after 6:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue in Dayton.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS that one person was reported to have been shot, but no one was taken to any local hospitals as of 7:20 p.m.