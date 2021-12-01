DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Reform Committee is looking for new members, and Wednesday, December 1, is the last day to apply.

According to the Police Reform Committee, this is an ongoing group intended to impact police in the local community.

The Police Reform Committee has several sub-groups listed:

Community Appeals Board

Community Engagement Committtee

Policy Committee

Training comittee

Recruitment Committee

Use of Force Committee

The deadline to apply is on Wednesday, December 1. To learn more or to apply online, visit the website here.