Dayton Police Department has put out an update on the condition of Solomon Kessio, the recruit critically injured during a training exercise last week.

According to DPD, Kessio’s mental functioning appears to be working normally, with brain scans coming back negative and the recruit giving appropriate answers to questions the medical staff ask.

Kessio’s injuries appear to be limited to a skull fracture and three fractured ribs.

The DPD said it and Kessio’s family appreciate all the goodwill they’ve received from the community, and asks that the community continue to offer support to everyone involved, including the two occupants of the pickup that collided with the police cruiser.