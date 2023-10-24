DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton police recruit has been discharged from the hospital after a crash earlier in October.

Solomon Kessio, a police recruit for the Dayton Police Department, has been released from Miami Valley Hospital.

2 NEWS previously reported that Kessio was standing outside of a Dayton police cruiser, while conducting training for speed detection on SR-4 near Stanley Avenue. The crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 5, when the cruiser was struck by a pickup truck.

“The driver and passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash that injured Recruit Kessio and three other DPD members have both been released from the hospital,” said Dayton Police.