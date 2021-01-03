Dayton police pursuit on I-75 ends in crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Saturday.

According to OSHP’s Dayton post, the pursuit began on I-75 around 3:45 p.m. A trooper attempted to pull over the car after the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed. The driver then fled, starting the pursuit.

A crash occurred following the chase. The passenger in the car was taken to Miami Valley South with minor injuries.

The identify of those involved has not been released.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS