Dayton police pursuit on I-75 ends in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Saturday.
According to OSHP’s Dayton post, the pursuit began on I-75 around 3:45 p.m. A trooper attempted to pull over the car after the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed. The driver then fled, starting the pursuit.
A crash occurred following the chase. The passenger in the car was taken to Miami Valley South with minor injuries.
The identify of those involved has not been released.
2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.
