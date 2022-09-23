DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night.

According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car.

Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s vehicle near the Mack Memorial Church on Salem Ave. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody just after 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

