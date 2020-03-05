Dayton Police preparing extra patrols for a busy March schedule of events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “With Saint Patrick’s Day comes people out here celebrating. We just want to say it’s great to come out here and have a great time, just do so responsibly,” said Dayton Police Lieutenant James Mullins.

Lt. Mullins explained to 2 NEWS that the police department is preparing to increase patrols to deal with impaired partiers in the Oregon District. They do, however, believe that crowds won’t get too loud or rowdy due to the holiday falling on a weeknight.

But even after St. Patrick’s Day is done, the police department will be offering their assistance during the Big Hoopla, Election Day and the First Four Tournament.

Lieutenant Mullins says the University of Dayton’s recent rise to fame might draw a lot of out of town guests.

“The University of Dayton basketball team is number three in the country right now and we’re expecting a good run in the tournaments. So that always brings out a lot more people and a lot more excitement and we’ll be prepared to handle it,” he said.

In the aftermath of the Oregon District mass shooting, Lieutenant Mullins says the department is doing their part to make sure visitors feel safe to enjoy their time in Dayton.

“It’s only been a few months since that event, we [are] looking forward to more people coming down here for whatever their reason. Whether it’s curiosity, whether it’s to enjoy the place…that’s what we want them to do is come here and enjoy the Oregon District,” said Lt. Mullins.