Dayton Police post results of Wednesday’s OVI checkpoint

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department has posted the results of Wednesday’s OVI checkpoint on South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street, reporting over 660 vehicles passing through.

Of those vehicles, police made two OVI arrests and found one person with a warrant. Officers also pulled 30 people over who either had a suspended license or no license. An additional 51 people were diverted by officers as well.

The department performed saturation patrols of the area Wednesday and made 21 stops throughout the day. Of those stops, 14 warnings were issued to Dayton drivers.

Police arrested one person for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and arrested one other person for an unspecified felony. Officers also pulled seven people over with suspended licenses or no license.

