Dayton Police: Person of interest sought in connection to homicide at Summit Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide case from May 23 at Summit Square.

Demarcus Cunigan is thought to have key information about Shareef Tillman’s death. Police believe Cunigan is aware that they are looking for him and he is actively avoiding them.

Anyone with information about this case or Cunigan’s whereabouts are asked to call DPD at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.