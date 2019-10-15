Dayton police partner with app made for neighborhood safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continues to adapt to the advances in modern technology in order to make neighborhoods safer.

Sheriff Rob Streck announced a new partnership with Nextdoor.

According to a release: Nextdoor is the world’s largest social network for neighborhoods to improve communications and provide safety information with the residents of Montgomery County. This integration with Nextdoor will enable the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to share important safety updates, emergency notifications, news, services and programs with Montgomery County residents.

Once the app is downloaded, the user is able to specify the specific neighborhood they reside in. After choosing their neighborhood, users are connected with others who have also registered in that neighborhood.

Once in use, the app allows neighbors to see specific updates, concerns, requests, or alerts from fellow neighbors.

Posts can range from needing assistance like borrowing a household item, alerting neighbors of a break-in or other crimes, as well as allowing neighbors who may not personally know one another to network on specific area concerns.

The company posted a video explaining the app:

“Having the ability to easily communicate with residents is extremely vital to increasing safety and reducing crime within our communities,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

“With Nextdoor, we can help empower neighbors to keep theircommunities safe and give them the ability to collaborate on virtual neighborhood watch efforts.”

Police hope that by increasing awareness among neighbors the app will give neighbors the ability to help neighbors with specific problems or share information about a crime that may have happened in the area.

For example, one neighbor may have a security camera on their property that captured video of a nearby incident.

Nextdoor is free for residents and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Each Montgomery County neighborhood has its own private Nextdoor neighborhood website, accessible only to residents of that neighborhood.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not be able to access residents’ websites, contact information, or content.

The primary use for police will be to use it as a tool to reach out to specific neighborhoods about incidents they need to know about or other information.

Officials stressed that the tool is not to be used instead of 911 or other emergency services. If there is an incident that needs reported, posting on the app is not enough to alert police officials.

Sign up is free and neighbors are encouraged to reach out to fellow neighbors with information about the app. The more users participating in a neighborhood, the more engaged the app can be.

For more information, visit their website.

