Dayton Police participates in Operation Clear Track

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Dayton Police Department is taking part in a nationwide effort during Rail Safety Week to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.

Over 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide are participating in Operation Clear Track. Dayton Police is teaming up with the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, a non-profit rail safety education organization.

During the operation, Dayton Police officers were be stationed at targeted railroad crossing locations across the city to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officers will also hand out railroad safety cards to drivers and pedestrians.

