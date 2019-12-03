2 Dayton officers dragged by suspect’s vehicle, 1 taken to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer was taken to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon after being dragged by a suspect’s vehicle.

According to Regional Dispatch, the incident happened just before 5 pm in the area of Maywood Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue.

Lt. Beane with the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS officers were responding to an unrelated call when a group of suspects in a stolen vehicle jumped over a curb and tried to run the officers over.

They pursued the car for a short time, but the suspects were able to get away.

Later on, a call came in referencing the same vehicle. The suspects were seen exiting that car and getting into a different one.

Detectives were able to locate that car and attempted to make a traffic stop.

At least two occupants were inside and refused to get out.

When the two officers tried further to take the suspects into custody, a struggle ensued, and one suspect was able to get into the driver’s seat and put the car into drive.

Both officers were dragged for roughly 50 yards, according to Lt. Beane.

One of them was able to push away from the vehicle and free themselves, while the other continued to be dragged for a significant distance.

That officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for road rash and other non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspects or the vehicle they are searching for.

The incident remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.