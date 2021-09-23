Dayton police officer released from hospital after being shot in line of duty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officer Thadeu Holloway has been released from the hospital after being shot in the left side of his head by a suspect Tuesday.

Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined Main Street outside of Miami Valley Hospital to wish the injured officer well as he continues his recovery.

Holloway was shot Tuesday after stopping a Antwaine Deon Lowe for possibly using a counterfeit bill at a Dollar General in Dayton. The encounter escalated when Lowe punched the officer, Holloway then tased the suspect, who fell and pulled a gun shooting one round at Holloway’s head.

The officer shoot back five times, striking Lowe and leaving him in critical condition. During a news conference Wednesday the department said that the suspect was in serious condition but was stable.