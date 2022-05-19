WASHINGTON (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer was nationally recognized for his actions after being shot by a suspect.

Dayton Police said Officer Thadeu Holloway received the TOP COPS award from the National Association of Police Organizations on Thursday, May 12, in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he received the Citizens Choice Award. Holloway was nominated for an incident in September 2021.

Officer Holloway went to a suspect’s address to follow up on a fraud complaint from a store. Holloway tried to speak to the suspect, but the man hit him. Holloway tased the suspect, then the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at Holloway, hitting him in the side of the head. Officer Holloway fired back.

According to the release, as Holloway was calling for backup he made sure bystanders stayed back or went into their homes, since the suspect still had access to a gun. Police said Holloway stayed at the scene until enough officers were there to secure it, despite him being seriously injured and bleeding profusely.

“I am honored that I was picked as one of the top 10 cases in law enforcement from across the country, but to also be selected as the Citizens Choice Award recipient from those cases,” Holloway said. “It was humbling hearing all the different cases and calls those officers went through, and their acts of heroism and bravery during the most stressful situations is amazing.”



This is the second time Dayton police has received this award in the past two years. The six officers who stopped the suspect in the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting were recognized in 2020.