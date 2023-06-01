DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County grand jury found that a Dayton police officer did not act criminally when they shot a man in April.

The officer, who has not been identified, shot the man after a chase on April 10. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for an arrest warrant when the passenger got out and ran away. Police chased the man and told him to stop and show his hands.

The man refused and later pulled a gun from his pocket. That’s when an officer shot the man.

The officer then immediately began to render aid to the suspect and called medics to the scene. The suspect was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are still pending against the man who was shot but have not been filed yet.