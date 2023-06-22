Prior coverage above: Family of Dayton shooting victim seeks help with expenses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An incident that left a mother and her 8-year-old son dead is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to police.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department reported that on Sunday, June 18, officers responded to a home on Fieldstone Drive on a report of a shooting.

When crews arrived, they found a woman deceased and her 8-year-old son in an “unknown condition.” The boy, Nolan Combs, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johns said that the woman’s 15-year-old son was in the home at the time of the shooting. He allegedly heard the shot as well as screaming and attempted to intervene. Johns reported that the woman fired at the teen, but he was able to flee the home and alert the police.

The family of Nolan Combs is accepting assistance in covering funeral expenses. Click here to donate.