Dayton police, mayor commend officer injured after shooting Tuesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police and city officials commended the officer involved in a shooting for continuing to do his job serving and protecting those in the area even after he was shot.

A Dayton police officer is recovering in the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in the side of his head. The officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.

At 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Thadeu Holloway located the suspect in a fraud investigation on Ingram Street. The suspect, 39-year-old Antwaine Lowe, punched Holloway, who then deployed his taser in return.

From the ground, Lowe pulled a gun from his pocket and fired one shot at Holloway, hitting him in the head. Holloway fired five shots back.

After being shot in the head, and bleeding, the injured Holloway requested help from dispatch for himself, the suspect and provided assitance to bystanders.

“Officer Holloway’s calmness and professionalism, and the concern that he showed not just for his own wellbeing, but the wellbeing for the suspect and those around him,” Interim Chief Matt Carper said.

Holloway underwent surgery for an injury to his temporal artery. Carper said as of Wednesday afternoon, Holloway is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

During a Dayton City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Nan Whaley offered her support.

“We’re thinking of the officers and praying for the officer, we think he will be ok, and his family, we’re certainly very, very grateful for the people that put their lives on the line that work for the City of Dayton,” Whaley said.

“We certainly appreciate that support.,” Carper said. “I think the vast majority of the Dayton community knows that their officers are out there putting themselves in harms way, serving them, serving the public.”

DPD plans to file several charges against Lowe, including two counts felonious assault on an officer.

Lowe has a criminal history including assaulting an officer and had the gun illegally.

Lowe is in serious, but stable condition.