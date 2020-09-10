Dayton Police: Man indicted on kidnapping, human trafficking charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Maxwell Harvey web

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say a man was arrested and indicted this week for possible human trafficking.

32-year-old Maxwell Harvey was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand jury for:

  • Two counts of kidnapping
  • One count of rape
  • One count of trafficking in persons
  • One count of felonious assault
  • One count of abduction
  • Two counts of having weapons under disability
  • One count of aggravated menacing

The indictment stems from a lengthy investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau into potential human trafficking. Police say Harvey is a repeat violent offender and this indictment follows an incident that spanned several days in July 2020.

Harvey is in custody in Orient, Ohio, and will be extradited back to Montgomery County.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS