Dayton Police: Man indicted on kidnapping, human trafficking charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say a man was arrested and indicted this week for possible human trafficking.

32-year-old Maxwell Harvey was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand jury for:

Two counts of kidnapping

One count of rape

One count of trafficking in persons

One count of felonious assault

One count of abduction

Two counts of having weapons under disability

One count of aggravated menacing

The indictment stems from a lengthy investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau into potential human trafficking. Police say Harvey is a repeat violent offender and this indictment follows an incident that spanned several days in July 2020.

Harvey is in custody in Orient, Ohio, and will be extradited back to Montgomery County.