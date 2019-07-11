Dayton Police looking for porch theft suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police released surveillance footage of a theft suspect who took decorations off a downtown porch.

The incident happened on the porch of a townhouse in downtown on June 27 at around 4 am.

Police describe the suspect as a young, white female with very dark hair, which was styled in a beehive-type do. She also has tattoos on both arms and in the middle of her back.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.

