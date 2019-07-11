Dayton Police looking for porch theft suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police released surveillance footage of a theft suspect who took decorations off a downtown porch.
The incident happened on the porch of a townhouse in downtown on June 27 at around 4 am.
Police describe the suspect as a young, white female with very dark hair, which was styled in a beehive-type do. She also has tattoos on both arms and in the middle of her back.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.