DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police wants your help locating a missing woman Tuesday.

The department said 58-year-old Antionette Bellfo is missing from the 100 block of West Apple Street in Dayton. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Bellfo’s car is also missing, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Ohio license plate number JLZ2251.

If you see Bellfo or her car, call 911 or (937) 333-COPS.