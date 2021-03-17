Dayton Police looking for man accused of knocking on doors, asking for money

Police are looking for a man accused of knocking on people’s doors and asking for money. (Photo/Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is looking for a man accused of knocking on multiple people’s doors and asking for money.

The department said it has received many complaints over the past two weeks about the man knocking on doors at all hours of the day and night in and around Downtown Dayton.

Police said the man tells a lengthy and fabricated story about his wife being in an accident and needing money to get to Columbus or Cleveland.

The man has a long history of interactions with police in several cities including theft offenses, according to police.

If you see the man, call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-3677 and provide a location and description.