Dayton Police looking for man accused of knocking on doors, asking for money

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for a man accused of knocking on people’s doors and asking for money. (Photo/Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is looking for a man accused of knocking on multiple people’s doors and asking for money.

The department said it has received many complaints over the past two weeks about the man knocking on doors at all hours of the day and night in and around Downtown Dayton.

Police said the man tells a lengthy and fabricated story about his wife being in an accident and needing money to get to Columbus or Cleveland.

The man has a long history of interactions with police in several cities including theft offenses, according to police.

If you see the man, call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-3677 and provide a location and description.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS