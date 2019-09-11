Dayton Police K9 units donated two ballistic vests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The newest members of the Dayton Police Department’s K9 squad will soon have their own bulletproof vests, thanks to donors. Those vests are bulletproof and stab resistant. On Wednesday the fitting coordinator said they’ll go a long way to not only keeping the K9 unit and their officers safe, but will give their families peace of mind.

Jill Cutter of the Blue Line K9 Project says, “What we want to do is make sure they have full mobility above their shoulders so they can jump in and out of cars, over fences, whatever they need to do.”

A wide range of K9 activity requires a versatile vest. In the past K9s were often restricted by their gear, but new technology has made them stronger and safer.

Sgt. Theodore Trupp is the Supervisor of the Dayton Police Department’s K9 unit. He says, “The vests have come a long way from the old vests they used to wear that were very heavy, very bulky. Some that we had were outdated. These are very comfortable, light fitting, the dog can wear it during their whole shift.”

Not every police department can budget for vests for their K9s, so Jill Cutter’s Blue Line K9 Project donates vests whenever they can.

On Wednesday she helped fit K9 Hugo for his vest, considering his size and responsibilities. She says, “We are committed to making sure these teams have what they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently.”

New K9 Weston is assigned to the narcotics bureau and also needed a vest. When CPG Armor out of Cincinnati caught wind, they donated an adjustable model directly to the department.

Audrey Geary is the co-owner of CPG Armor: “K9s deserve just as much protection as our officers, men and women, and I believe it’s very important we keep them as safe as the men and women in law enforcement.”

The adjustable vest from CPG Armor costs about $1500 but the company says it should the career of the K9, adjusting as they grow.

