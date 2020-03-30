Dayton Police join funeral procession for Springdale officer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati area police officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest over the weekend.

33-year-old Kaia Grant was an eight-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department. She was killed by a driver fleeing pursuing officers on Interstate 275 last Saturday night.

The community lined the streets to pay their respects as Grant’s procession traveled through various neighborhoods in order to allow people to attend while maintaining social distancing.

The Dayton Police Department’s motor units and Honor Guard took part in the procession as well.

We were honored to have our Motor Units & Honor Guard be part of the funeral procession for fallen #SpringdalePD officer Kaia Grant.

We send love and strength to her family & friends, her fellow officers, and the community as they deal with her loss. pic.twitter.com/t9wJZMNXMe — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 30, 2020

It ended at the funeral home where law enforcement from all over the area stood at attention to honor Grant for her service.