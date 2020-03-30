Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 105 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton Police join funeral procession for Springdale officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati area police officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest over the weekend.

33-year-old Kaia Grant was an eight-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department. She was killed by a driver fleeing pursuing officers on Interstate 275 last Saturday night.

The community lined the streets to pay their respects as Grant’s procession traveled through various neighborhoods in order to allow people to attend while maintaining social distancing.

The Dayton Police Department’s motor units and Honor Guard took part in the procession as well.

It ended at the funeral home where law enforcement from all over the area stood at attention to honor Grant for her service.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS