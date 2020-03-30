Dayton Police join funeral procession for Springdale officer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati area police officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest over the weekend.
33-year-old Kaia Grant was an eight-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department. She was killed by a driver fleeing pursuing officers on Interstate 275 last Saturday night.
The community lined the streets to pay their respects as Grant’s procession traveled through various neighborhoods in order to allow people to attend while maintaining social distancing.
The Dayton Police Department’s motor units and Honor Guard took part in the procession as well.
It ended at the funeral home where law enforcement from all over the area stood at attention to honor Grant for her service.
