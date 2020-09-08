Dayton Police issue endangered missing person alert for legally blind man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for help finding Vincent Boykin, 41, who was last heard from Sept. 6 at 11:30 p.m. His parents went to his Rockland Drive address the next morning and he was not there.

Boykin is legally blind, according to authorities he can only see shadows. Dayton Police also said that he has mental health challenges.

He is described as African American who is 6’4″ and 205 lbs. What he was wearing last is not known.

If you see Vincent, please contact 911 or 937-333-COPS.