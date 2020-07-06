Dayton Police issue 2 warnings during first weekend of mask ordinance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police received a dozen calls for possible violations of the city’s new mask ordinance since Friday, but officers have only had to issue two warnings so far.

A spokesperson for the City of Dayton told 2 NEWS Monday afternoon that since the ordinance went into effect on Friday, July 2, the Dayton Police Department had received 12 calls about potential violations.

Two warnings were issued by Dayton Police officers. One of those individuals was given a mask to use. We’re told there were no requests generated for civil citations.

Dayton City Commission voted unanimously to pass the ordinance on July 1. Ahead of the vote, Mayor Nan Whaley said, “I know, including myself, that no one is excited about wearing a mask. I know that wearing a mask is uncomfortable. I know that unfortunately, wearing a mask has become a political flashpoint, but I also know that masks save lives.”

The ordinance requires individuals to cover their nose and mouth when in an enclosed space with others, with certain exceptions. Masks must be worn outdoors when it is not possible to maintain at least six feet of distance from those outside your household.

Click here to read details about the ordinance.