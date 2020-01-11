Dayton Police investigating reports of 2 shootings within same area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating reports of two separate shootings within the same area.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 9:30 pm in the 1400 block of McArthur Avenue.

It is unclear at this time if the shooter or shooter has been taken into custody, or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.