Dayton Police investigating reports of 2 shootings within same area

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating reports of two separate shootings within the same area.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 9:30 pm in the 1400 block of McArthur Avenue.

It is unclear at this time if the shooter or shooter has been taken into custody, or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

