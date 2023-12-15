DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a reported shooting early on Friday morning.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Chardon Court just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. The call was in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound reportedly in his leg. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say a suspect has been identified and is known to the victim.

Dayton PD’s Violent Offender Unit is currently investigating this incident.