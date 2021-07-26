Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Dayton

Dayton Police Rockford Place

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Dayton Monday, according to Dayton Police.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police were called to the scene on Rockford Avenue on a report of a shooting. A Signal 99 call for additional backup was requested but later dropped.

2 NEWS crews see a large police presence at the scene. Victim information has not been made known at this time.

WDTN is working to learn more on this breaking news and will update this developing story as we receive more information.

