Dayton police investigating fatal shooting Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a home on Tuesday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that crews were dispatched to a home on Bish Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they were told another shooting may have taken place on Brooklyn Avenue.

After interviewing witnesses at Brooklyn Avenue, crews returned to Bish Avenue and entered the home. Police found the victim inside deceased.

The cause and manner of the shooting has not been made known.

2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS