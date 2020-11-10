Dayton police investigating fatal shooting Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a home on Tuesday.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that crews were dispatched to a home on Bish Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they were told another shooting may have taken place on Brooklyn Avenue.
After interviewing witnesses at Brooklyn Avenue, crews returned to Bish Avenue and entered the home. Police found the victim inside deceased.
The cause and manner of the shooting has not been made known.
2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.
