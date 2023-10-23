DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Homicide Unit of the Dayton Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident.

Just before 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, officers with the Dayton Police Department received a call to respond to the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue in Dayton. Officers were dispatched on a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one of two individuals injured.

The person officers discovered at the scene is described as a 37-year-old black male. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Before police arrived, the other individual, a 27-year-old black male, was transported from the scene by “private conveyance.” The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact a detective at 937-333-1232. To submit a tip anonymously, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.