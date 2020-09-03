Dayton Police investigate drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Dayton.
Police responded to the shooting at West 3rd Street near James H. McGee Boulevard just before 11 p.m.
Officials say a victim suffered gunshot wounds and was gravely injured. Multiple casings were noticeable on the street, according to our 2 News crew on scene. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
No information on a suspect has been released at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.