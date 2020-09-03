Dayton Police investigate drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Dayton.

Police responded to the shooting at West 3rd Street near James H. McGee Boulevard just before 11 p.m.

Officials say a victim suffered gunshot wounds and was gravely injured. Multiple casings were noticeable on the street, according to our 2 News crew on scene. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

No information on a suspect has been released at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

