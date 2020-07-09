Live Now
Dayton Police investigate deadly stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Gebhart Street near Wayne Avenue.

Officers responded to an accident call and found a man dead. Authorities say the victim was stabbed and hit by a vehicle.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

The victim has not yet been identified.

