Dayton Police investigate after man shot in stomach

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton continue to investigate a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Friday.

A person called 911 around 3 am Friday and police responded to the area of West 3rd Street and Crown Avenue on a report of a person shot in the stomach. West Third Street was blocked for hours blocked Friday as police investigated. The road was reopened around 6 am when a car was towed away from the scene.

One man has been taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police told 2 NEWS on scene there is a car that wrecked sometime during the incident but it is not clear if the victim was driving or a passenger in that car. Police also said it’s unclear who made the 911 call and that there is no suspect information at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story when more information is available.

