Dayton Police identify body pulled from Great Miami River

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police on Tuesday identified the man whose body was found in the Great Miami River.
The body of Roderick Gardner was found Monday afternoon in the water next to the Great Miami River recreational trail.
Police say Gardner went missing in late March and Dayton detectives had been trying to locate him ever since.
Gardner’s exact cause of death has not yet been released.
